Muhlenberg County Sheriff Ricki Allen has died

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky (WEHT) Kentucky State Police say Muhlenberg County Sheriff Ricki Allen died Tuesday morning.
We’re told KSP are investigating and no foul play is suspected. Sheriff Allen was elected in 2018 and was serving his first term as sheriff of Muhlenberg County.
This is a developing story.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 29 2020)
