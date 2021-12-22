Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office arrests two for looting in Bremen

BREMEN, Ky (WEHT) – The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects for attempting to loot tornado-damaged property in Bremen on Friday.

Police say they encountered a vehicle backed off the roadway occupied by two individuals. The two suspects were identified as Kevin Pate, 33, of Tell City, Indiana, and Audrianna Jones, 21, of Lewisport. Police say the two gave conflicting stories concerning why they were on private property in a disaster area and there were items of value in the area near the location of the subjects, including utility vehicles, passenger vehicles and household goods.

Pate and Jones were arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.