Muhlenberg County

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
82°
Evansville
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Road to Recovery
Alabama manhunt
Crime
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
MPD: Suspected drug package addressed to grandmother
Top Stories
Man who died in a shooting on Jefferson Avenue has …
Brad Byrd InDEPTH: Giving a voice to the Panthers
Video
Crews battle large house fire in McCutchanville
Dawson Springs couple look back on President Biden …
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Friday Night Matchups
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Indy 500
Top Stories
Bears star LB Smith requests trade after breakdown …
Top Stories
AP sources: ESPN out of Big Ten TV rights negotiations
Red Sox ace Sale out for season with broken right …
Serena Williams announces retirement plans
Video
Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ on tennis …
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Tracking the Tropics
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Community
Every Day Heroes
Jim Hunter Movie Reviews
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Joe’s Kitchen
BestReviews Daily Deals
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Medical Minute
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Plexaderm (8/08/22)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Corderro Smith (8/08/22)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Audubon State Park (8/08/22)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Recipe Lost and Found (8/08/22)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Azzip: North Park Shopping …
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Mental Health Seminar (8/05/22)
Video
Contests
Fight The Bite Sweepstakes Presented by Action Pest Control
Hoosier Lottery Jumbo Fun Sweepstakes
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Tristate Job Listings
Search
Please enter a search term.
Muhlenberg County
Terri Clark and a rodeo coming to Muhlenberg County
Top Muhlenberg County Headlines
Muhlenberg County NAACP to host kick ball tournament
Latest Video
Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 8, 2022
EVSC approves leave of absence for Amy Word
Evansville Parks Department audit shows $575K discrepancy
Brad Byrd InDEPTH: Giving a voice to the Panthers
Amy Word to take unpaid leave of absence
Some EVSC students start new school year
More Videos
Trending Stories
Man who died in a shooting on Jefferson Avenue has …
Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky
MPD: Suspected drug package addressed to grandmother
EVSC decides on Amy Word’s leave of absence
Dawson Springs couple look back on President Biden …