CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A police pursuit landed one man in jail over the weekend in Muhlenberg County.

A Central City PD officer says he tried to pull over a driver with only one headlight Saturday. The driver, later identified as Dustin Detalente, allegedly sped down a parking lot, nearly hitting other cars.

According to police, Detalente continued to flee, reaching speeds of around 105 mph during the pursuit. Authorities say he even almost hit two other vehicles as he was chased.

The pursuit ended in the South Carrollton area when Detalente lost control and struck a utility pole. The officer allegedly had to chase down Detalente on foot before apprehension.

Dustin Detalente was booked into the Muhlenberg County Detention Center and charged with:

Speeding 26 mph or > speed limit

Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree

Flee/Evade Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Flee/Evade Police 1st Degree (On Foot)

Disregarding stop sign (2 Counts)

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree-Police Officer (2 counts)

Possess Marijuana

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (2 Counts)

One Headlight

No Tail Lamps

If you were a driver or pedestrian endangered by this incident, you’re asked to contact Central City Police at (270) 754-2464.