HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An abandoned dog that was tied to a fence was rescued in Muhlenberg County.

The Muhlenberg County Humane Society said the Central City Police Department assisted in the rescue and gave him the name Fivo.

The humane society states Fivo was left with no food, no water, no shelter and no medical treatment.

Due to this, officials state Fivo will require medical treatment for his skin condition and wounds.

“We can not imagine how someone could tie him to the fence and leave him. He was scared but quickly came to us for food and water,” officials said.

Donations can be made at www.paypal.me/muhlenbergpets. As of Tuesday afternoon, donations raised totaled almost $1,000.