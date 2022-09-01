MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Three Muhlenberg County residents were sentenced earlier this week after pleading guilty to charges of unlawful transaction with a minor.

According to a press release from Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Ethan Sparks, 24, of Central City, induced and assisted minors from 2017 to 2019 in the collection of sexually graphic images and distributed them online. The release also said Gillian Bledsoe, 24, of Drakesboro and Justin Gibson, 23, of Greenville assisted Sparks by facilitating the distribution of the sexually graphic images.

On Monday, Sparks pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful transaction with a minor second degree and 21 counts of unlawful transaction with a minor second degree. Bledsoe and Gibson each pleaded guilty to unlawful transaction with a minor second degree. Muhlenberg Circuit Court Judge Brian Wiggins sentenced Sparks to five years and Bledsoe and Gibson to 12 months each.