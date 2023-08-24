HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Central City Convention Center and Spray Park, the All American Circus is coming to the convention center on September 5 at 7p.m..

The convention center says the circus will also have cotton candy, popcorn, bottled drinks, nachos and snow cones along with souvenir toys. The circus says its acts include a five-member juggling act, daredevil riders, aerial artistry, clowns and more.

Event organizers say tickets can be purchased here or people can pay at the door the day of the event. Adults are $15 at the door, two children are free and additional children are $5 each, 12 years of age and younger. At least one adult must attend with their children.