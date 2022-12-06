CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says they’ve been busy dealing with a series of overnight car break-ins that happened late Monday evening.

Officers say the break-ins, which are currently under investigation, happened at several different places. According to the police department, a couple of suspects have been reported and officers are following up on those leads.

“If anyone has any pictures, videos or seen suspicious people in their area last night please let us know,” says CCPD on social media.

Police are urging basic vehicle safety when leaving your car parked overnight. Officers have given these tips so you can avoid becoming a victim.

Park in well lit areas when possible, especially ones with cameras around.

Lock your vehicle.

Remove any items of value, including firearms.

Move any other items that are inside your vehicle out of sight.

