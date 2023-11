HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Muhlenberg County Health Department’s social media page, Muhlenberg County Water District #1 has issued a boil advisory for customers near Dunmor.

This affects all residents in the area of Forgy Mill Road and all neighboring side roads (including Clark Road) to the county line bordering Logan County. Residents should boil any water used for drinking or cooking for at least 5 minutes before use.