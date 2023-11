HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Muhlenberg County 911 social media page, the county’s Water District #1 has issued a boil advisory starting Tuesday, November 14.

The area affected includes all residents along Highway 431 from Reynolds Drive in Beechmont to Merle Travis Highway, including all side roads. The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Anyone with questions should contact Water District #1 at (270) 338-1300.