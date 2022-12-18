BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) — From the northern parts of Alaska down to Texas, a Muhlenberg County boy is going above and beyond to spread Christmas cheer. At just nine-years-old, Ayden Robbins is making first responders, dispatchers and the branches of the military smile thousands of miles away.

“I do not see anybody on Christmas giving cops, firefighters, and EMS people things,” Ayden says.

In 2019, Ayden and his grandma, Leah Norris, sent their first batch of cards. After the first year, it became a tradition. Before the holiday season starts, his grandma put an atlas on the floor to figure out where to send the cards to.

“He just chooses a state and then choose a town,” she says.

Then they purchase chards from the store for Ayden to sign. Hundreds of cards went out the first year. When COVID-19 hit, it went into the thousands.

“It was over 3,000 that year,” she says.

Over the past four years, Ayden and his grandma have sent over 5,000 cards all over the country.

“His furthest one was Kotzebue, Alaska, it is the very tip of Alaska,” she says.

So far this year, Ayden has delivered 985 cards to first responders in states like Indiana, Kentucky, and Hawaii. He recently made his largest hand delivery ever, 285 cards to the Evansville Police Department.

“He sends one for every officer, or firefighters,” Norris says.

First responders are also participating in the season of giving. Ayden’s bedroom walls are covered in mementoes from ‘Ayden’s Journey.’ He has patches from all over the country and even a helmet from their local fire department.

On Saturday, the Central City Police Department posted a picture of Ayden delivering cookies, candy canes, and cards. The post read “And the blessings continue for CCPD today. Aiden with Aiden’s Journey stopped by and gave us cookies, candy canes and Christmas Cards. We presented him with a t-shirt, patch, and department challenge coin. Aiden has been one of our biggest supporters for years. We know that he has our six, and hope he knows we have his. Thank you Aiden.”