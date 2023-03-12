BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) — It has been over a year since a tornado ripped through the oldest church in Bremen, Kentucky.

Now that church, Bethlehem Baptist Church, has a new building and met for the first time in the fellowship hall.

“Christ has kept us together and he brought us to this place.”

For the first time since December 10, 202, Bethlehem Baptist Church has a place of their own. And it happens to be next door to what is left of their original church.

“It’s amazing how quickly things can change and how quickly that you can lose so much but yet God can bless you and you can get it back,” says Ray Daughtery.

Ray Daughtery has been a loyal member of the church for many years. He says losing the building has helped them grow closer together.

“It has been wonderful, we’ve stayed together we have been in unity with one another and I am so thankful for that.”

Pastor TJ Miliam says the support they received is overwhelming. Until now, the church had been meeting in the gym of Bremen Elementary School.

“Support poured into us from around the globe,” he says.

With the fellowship hall completed, Miliam says the church can shift their focus to the sanctuary.