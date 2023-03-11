BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) — A church in Bremen has made another big step in their road to recovery after the deadly tornado in 2021.

Saturday night, Bethlehem Baptist of Bremen held an open house for their new fellowship hall. The church was destroyed in the tornado. Since then, the congregation has been meeting in other locations.

Services will now be held in the newly built fellowship hall until a new sanctuary can be built.

“There’s been a ton of help. I don’t know how many man hours, both within the church family that worked on this and from around the country,” Pastor TJ Milan tells Eyewitness News. “So this is the culmination of many many hours of work from Christians all over the place.”

“We’re glad to be back sort of on our own turf here and making progress towards our new building here,” he says.

We’re told the first service in the new fellowship hall will be held on Sunday.