CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A popular Central City restaurant has made plans to open once again, but this time under new ownership.

The Central City social media page announced that Brother’s Bar-B-Que was purchased by a family who is working on re-opening the restaurant under a new brand.

“We are happy to announce that it will be reopening soon under a new brand and owner,” says a spokesperson on the Central City account. “Josh and Tina Beatty have purchased the building and will be opening soon with a menu that we feel many will love.”

Officials say the restaurant will include a steakhouse-style menu with a variety of lunch options.