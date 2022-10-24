(Courtesy: Greenville Fire Department)

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says a homeowner was able to stop a fire after it was ignited from a semi truck crash.

Early Friday evening, fire officials say they were called out to Whitson Lane for a single vehicle accident that involved a fire and live wires.

Detectives revealed that a semi truck crashed into a utility pole, breaking it and starting a small grass fire.

Agencies arrived to find the semi in the road with the pole, wires and transformer laying between the cab and trailer. All the while, the fire department says a homeowner was extinguishing a small grass fire with a bulldozer.

No injuries were reported in the incident. E-41, MCSO, Greenville City Water, ATMOS and KU all responded to this scene.

