HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Central City Police Department (CCPD) welcomed its newest member, U/172 K9 Bono, also known as Eight Ball.

A spokesperson for CCPD posted, “K9 Officer T. McCoy and K9 Bono already make a great team and have already trained over 100+ hours in the past month.”

(Courtesy: City of Central City Police Department)

(Courtesy: City of Central City Police Department)

CCPD thanked Meredith Zahirovic with the Felix E. Martin Jr. Foundation for “making this possible” and the city of Central City for continued support.