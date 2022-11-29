CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A little over twelve hours after his passing, John David “Monk” Rich of the Central City Fire Department was publicly pronounced dead by fire officials.

Tuesday morning, the fire department sorrowfully shared that they lost one of their own. Officials say the 63-year-old German born man loved his job as a firefighter.

“He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, his Dog Charlie, and his family,” says the fire department on social media. “People said that he truly had a servant’s heart.”

We’re told Rich passed away Monday night at his home in Central City. Funeral services are set for Wednesday, November 30 at noon at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Brother Matt Adams officiating.

Burial is scheduled at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to Tucker Funeral Homes.