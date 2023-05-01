HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Central City Police Department (CCPD) says it arrested a man who was using illegal substances with and around a juvenile.

CCPD says on April 29, around 9:45 p.m., Field Training Officer Z. Morris responded to a call of a runaway juvenile. Police say it was discovered the juvenile was possibly picked up by Jesse Lewis, 22, of Central City.

CCPD says further investigation founded the juvenile in the company of Lewis to which he had no legal care or custody of. Police say it was also founded that Lewis was using illegal substances with and around the juvenile.

Police say the juvenile was returned home and Lewis was arrested. He was charged with:

Custodial Interference

Unlawful Transaction W/Minor, 1st – ILL Cont Sub U/16YOA

Unlawful Transaction W/Minor 2nd Degree

Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana

Police say he was taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.