CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — William Holman is a life-long handyman, and it’s easy to tell by not only his garage, but his Christmas display outside his home.

Most of his decorations you won’t find browsing the holiday section at the store. That’s because Holman makes a majority of them by hand or makes them look brand new.

“I’ve been doing this for 53 years — decorating,” Holman said. “I’m just getting recognized here lately, so that’s great.”

At almost 84 years old, he puts up lights and other decorations to spread joy for the holidays.

“I climb that ladder up and down and put that on there, and, of course, my daughter don’t want me to climb, but I sneak around to it,” Holman said. “I enjoy doing this . I really do.”

All that effort has really paid off — Holman has taken home 2023’s Muhlenberg County lights display contest after winning the first annual contest last year.

“I’m kind of thrilled about it — making history for the first time and doing it the second time too,” Holman said.

Holman has done electrical work on a snowman that was just going to be thrown away, and he has made trees from scrap wood, snowmen and another 12-foot-tall snowman out in his lawn — all from scratch.

He also has Santa in a helicopter and Santa with his reindeer — both hung well above the ground.

The tradition does not stop at Christmastime. In the past, he has decorated his home for Valentine’s Day and Halloween.

Holman says he’s not going to stop any time soon.

A feeling like this never gets old.

“We try to keep people happy around here by putting up different things,” Holman said.