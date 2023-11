HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Central City Police Department (CCPD) announced the passing of K9 Kilo.

Police say Kilo was loved by his family, his department and his community. CCPD officers say their thoughts and prayers are with K9 Officer T. McCoy and his family.

(Courtesy: City of Central City Police Department)

A spokesperson for CCPD posted, “We love you Kilo and thank you for your diligent work and all the great times we have shared with you.”