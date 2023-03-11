CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police officers in Central City are warning about the dangers of fentanyl as an ever-growing drug epidemic rages on.

The Central City Police Department posted on social media Saturday morning cautioning about an incident that happened the day before.

According to police, a local business employee was handed money that was suspected to have fentanyl residue on it.

Police say the employee that touched the money began to feel ill and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“We have not included any specific information as to protect the interests of the business and affected individual,” the police department said on social media. “This post is simply to raise awareness of the fentanyl epidemic and our county. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual affected.”

You’re asked to avoid and report anyone who appears to be under the influence.