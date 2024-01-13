HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials with the Muhlenberg County Humane Society are mourning the loss of a dog they tried to save.

Officials with the organization state they received a call for an injured dog Friday evening, and when they realized the dog had been shot, he was rushed to emergency care but was unable to save him.

The organization gave thanks to the person who called, the doctor who tried to save him and stated they felt that the dog knew they tried to help.

“Whoever shot this sweet dog and left him to suffer, shame on you,” stated officials. “Although we lost him, he was not alone in the cold to pass. We tried so hard to save him, and we feel he did know our love and tears for him. Thank you to the kind lady that called it in and to Dr. Berry for coming in to try to help save him. Our comfort is knowing that most of our community cares for animals. This week it has shown beyond what we can even imagine.”