GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Protein producer Double D Group LLC has announced a $41.5 million investment for a production facility in Muhlenberg County, which is expected to create 200 full-time jobs and 40 contracted positions.

“Our community is fortunate to land this industry; I appreciate the local leadership at Muhlenberg Alliance of Progress, as well the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development for their efforts to recruit and assist this industry,” Muhlenberg County Judge Executive Curtis McGehee said. “We welcome Double D Group and appreciate the workforce opportunities they will bring to our community. It is a great day for Muhlenberg County!”

A press release says the Double D Group will move into an existing 300,000-square-foot building in Greenville. Officials say the company will renovate the building to include two production lines for poultry products and other proteins with ample space for future growth and introduction of new product lines. A press release says the newly created jobs will include management, clerical, skilled labor and general labor positions.

Officials say the Double D Group is a newly established subsidiary of Fairmont Foods Inc., which maintains a Greenville warehouse facility. The company has grown into a leading fully cooked protein processor and co-packer of frozen entrees.

Governor Andy Beshear’s office says the new location adds to Kentucky’s food, beverage and agritech sector, which includes more than 350 facilities and employs over 52,000 people.