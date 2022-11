GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The driver of a pickup truck was taken to the hospital late Tuesday morning after authorities say they crashed into a tree.

Around 11 a.m., the Greenville Fire Department was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Luzerne Depoy Road and Raymer Massey Lane.

Authorities claim the driver got themselves out of the truck before they arrived, and was promptly taken to the hospital. No word on the driver’s condition at this time.