GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says it responded to a house fire early Sunday morning. Fire officials say three other stations were also dispatched to the 200 block of College Street for the blaze.

According to the fire department, a search of the home ended with nobody being found. College Street was shut down for some time as crews worked to douse the flames.

Through social media, officials shared images from the scene shortly before 9 a.m. One photo shows flames shooting from the roof of the home. No word as to what might have started the fire. Photos from the scene can be viewed below.