GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Muhlenberg County High School students got a new look into the dangers of impaired driving.

The Central City Police Department partnered with Champions for a Drug Free Muhlenberg County to teach students why they need to avoid drinking and driving, as well as other forms of impaired driving.

Police say the school’s Driver’s Ed Instructor was joined by Principal Carver for the activity. The program had presentations with hands on activities using the Fatal Vision Goggles, also known as “drunk goggles”.

“We look forward to continuing this program with Mr. Oates and his future Drivers Education students,” the police department says.

Experts say that every day, about 32 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that’s one person every 45 minutes.