HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A semi was burned to the ground after a fire in Muhlenberg County.

The Nelson Creek Fire Department states firefighters were dispatched Thursday morning along with the Central City Fire Department to the fire in the 1700 block of Highway 2590.

Arriving units state brush with the semi was on fire.

Officials state the CAFS (Compressed Air Foam System was used to finish extinguishing the fire.