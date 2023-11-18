HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Greenville Fire Department spent part of the night battling a fire that destroyed multiple cars.

The department states the fire was called in at 5:37 p.m. Friday evening and the Central City Fire Department was requested to respond too.

Arriving crews stated two vehicles were already on fire from a fuel leak, and the fire had extended into a structure and a third vehicle, threatening a second structure.

After performing fire suppression, the department says one elderly female was removed from the residence and was checked out by EMS.

The department also says the fire was put out in 25 minutes and crews remained on scene for over and hour and a half performing overhaul.