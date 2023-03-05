MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A highway was momentarily shut down while crews worked a heavy fire just outside Greenville.

According to the Greenville Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Twin Oaks Drive at noon.

(Courtesy: Greenville Fire Department)

Crews arrived and found a large, single-story commercial structure fire with heavy fire and dark smoke billowing out of it.

A portion of US 62 West was shut down after supply lines were stretched across the road. The highway has since re-opened.

Fire officials reported no injuries and the Kentucky State Fire Marshal’s Office was also notified.