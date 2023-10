HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Firefighters are still on scene of a large fire at an egg plant in Bremen.

Officials say this happened at Cal Maine Foods in the early morning hours of October 1. Dispatch states as of 8:45 a.m., fire crews are still on scene.

Officials also say a chicken house is lost, but no injuries were reported.

Several agencies responded including Bremen FD, Central City FD, Greenville FD, McLean County FD, Muhlenberg County EMS and more.