HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Emergency crews were dispatched to a school bus crash Wednesday afternoon in Muhlenberg County.

Dispatch tells us it happened just before 2 p.m. outside the Central City Walmart. Muhlenberg County Public Schools posted about the crash on social media, mentioning that no students were onboard during the crash.

School officials say that the driver and monitor were taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,” said the school district on Facebook.

Dispatch officials could not tell us how many vehicles were involved nor the extent of any possible injuries.