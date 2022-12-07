MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Graham Volunteer Fire Department in Muhlenberg County recently received some new equipment using funds from a $120,000 grant.

Fire officials say they were delivered 16 self-contained breathing apparatus, 32 bottles and 24 masks on Wednesday.

“Units will begin training with this equipment where it can be placed into service at the beginning of the year,” says the fire department online. “This equipment will not only keep our firefighters safer but it will allow them to be more of an asset to the community we serve.”

The fire department says with proper care and maintenance, this equipment will be used by their firefighters for many years to come.