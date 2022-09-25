CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Multiple first responding agencies were dispatched Saturday afternoon to what initially started as a grease fire in Central City.

The Greenville Fire Department says they received a call just after 3:30 p.m. for a house fire in the 400 block of Ash Street. Officials say the blaze ended up catching the entire kitchen on fire.

The fire department says two off-duty firefighters arrived to a one story, single-family home with moderate, dark smoke showing throughout.

“First due engines pulled 2 pre-connected attack lines, with interior crews advancing through the front door and extinguishing the fire and performing overhaul to assure there was no fire that extended into the attic,” the Greenville Fire Department said on social media.

Although no injuries were reported, officials say they found one family cat inside the living room. There’s been no word from fire officials on the cat’s status.