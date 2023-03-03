GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department was called to the city’s north side after someone became trapped inside a home on Tar Springs Drive.

Shortly before 5:30 Friday evening, crews were called to the area after hearing reports of a large tree falling into the home.

(Courtesy: Greenville FD)

First responders arrived on scene and discovered that the tree fell through the rear of the single-story home.

According to the fire department, crews found one person in the back of the home and removed them from the residence. No injuries were reported and the resident was released to a family member, officials say.