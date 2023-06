Courtesy of the Greenville Fire Department

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Greenville Fire Department is on scene where a chicken house caught on fire in the 300 block of Cherry Grove Lane off of Ky-171.

Officials say the chicken house is 60×600, and numerous stations plus crew from Todd County are on scene.

Officials advise using caution when traveling through the area.

No injuries have been reported.