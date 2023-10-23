HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Twelve sites will be considered on October 30 for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, and a house in Muhlenberg County is among those.

Officials say the Edward Taylor House was built in 1911 as the residence for local attorney E. A. Taylor and his wife, Annie Taylor. Relatively few changes have occurred to the property since its construction in 1911. The building’s full-length porch with Doric-style columns supporting a pedimented gable porch are hallmarks of the Neoclassical Revival style.

(Courtesy: United States Department of the Interior)

(Courtesy: United States Department of the Interior)

According to documents, the Taylor House is located at 215 East Main Cross Street in Greenville, seat of Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Taylor House is located a few blocks east of the Greenville Commercial Historic District, North Main Street Historic District, and South Cherry Street Historic District. The nominated area consists of the entire legal parcel, a 0.61 acre lot with one contributing resource, the house.

Officials note, “The Taylor House (MUG-77) meets National Register Criterion C, embodying the distinctive characteristics of a type and period of architecture: Neoclassical Revival style architecture… The Taylor House is significant locally as a well-preserved surviving example of a once-popular local style.”