GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Stacie Jones, principal at Greenville Elementary, was chosen to be a member of the 2023 cohort of Kentucky Women in Education Leadership (KWEL).

Kentucky Association of School Administrators (KASA) says KWEL is made up of 38 school leaders who were selected through a competitive application process based on specific leadership criteria. Officials say each leader brings a variety of educational experiences, talent and the desire to make sure Kentucky’s children receive a world-class education. Officials say KWEL is a KASA leadership development program designed to strengthen and advance the careers of women working in P-12 public education.

“Preparation is everything,” said KASA Executive Director Dr. Rhonda Caldwell. “The KWEL program provides a framework to support and guide cohort members to chart their path to high level executive positions within Kentucky’s public schools. The new cohort members join 168 female colleagues who are reimagining education today. They are the trailblazers who are identifying barriers to equity and excellence for every student for a stronger, healthier Kentucky.”

KASA says cohort members, along with some of the state’s top female executive educators, will go to the Brown Hotel in Louisville on January 25 through 26, 2023, for an induction ceremony and leadership forum.