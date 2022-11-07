DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) will use a string of controlled demolition charges to safely implode the three cooling towers at the Paradise Fossil Plant site on November 10.

TVA says between the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., traffic will be restricted near the plant and traffic controls will be in place along plant access points on Highway 176, Riverside Road and Rockport Paradise Road. TVA Police will also restrict Green River boat traffic near the plant during the implosion. Officials say there is no public access on TVA property to view the implosion.

Officials say the implosion is just one step in TVA’s demolition initiative to clear the former fossil plant around 2030. TVA currently operates the gas-fired Paradise Combined Cycle Plant, opened in 2017, on a portion of the site. TVA is currently adding additional gas-fired combustion turbines at Paradise.