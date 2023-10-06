HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Greenville Police Department’s social media page, a juvenile is behind bars following a brief chase involving a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say an officer out on patrol in the early morning hours of October 6 noticed a white 2017 Kia playing loud music on Wilson Street. As the officer exited his cruiser, the car began backing in an escape attempt.

Police say the vehicle was occupied by 2 juveniles. The vehicle narrowly missed hitting the cruiser. As the officer pursued them to Highway 181 South, the juvenile driver lost control and rolled the car multiple times in a field.

Both juveniles were transported to the hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries and released. Authorities say an investigation revealed that the car was reported stolen in Bowling Green.

The juvenile driver was lodged in a juvenile detention center and charged with the following: