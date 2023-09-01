HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal collision in Muhlenberg County.

KSP states at approximately 4:15 p.m. CT on August 31, Post 2 responded to a two-vehicle collision on Kentucky Highway 70 West.

KSP says a preliminary investigation revealed David Isbell, 79, of Greenville, was driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger westbound and Taylor Groves, 26, also of Greenville, was traveling east in a 2020 Toyota Camry when for unknown reasons, Groves crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck Isbell head on.

Isbell was pronounced deceased on scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner. Groves was severely injured and flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.