HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) says Breathitt Kelley, previously reported missing, has been located and confirmed deceased in Jessamine County, Kentucky.

KSP says the discovery follows an exhaustive investigation, with crucial information provided to Post 2 Detectives, leading the investigative team to Jessamine County, where Kelley’s vehicle was found. The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Department had an unidentified body located on November 16, 2023, and through familial DNA testing and other medical records, Kelley was positively identified on December 20, 2023.

Police say the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Department is currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Kelley’s death. However, preliminary findings suggest that foul play is not suspected.

Authorities say the collaborative efforts of Post 2 Detectives and the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Department have been crucial in resolving this case.