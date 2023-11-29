HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) says it is looking for a missing Central City man.

KSP says on November 27, at around 6:36 p.m., KSP received a call of a missing person in Muhlenberg County. Breathitt Kelly, also known as Bret, 52, of Central City, last spoke with his family about two months ago.

Police say Kelly is described as being 6 feet with brown hair, hazel eyes and possibly a beard. Kelly operates a blue 1990 Ford Aerostar Van bearing license plate 227BXV. Kelly is known to frequent Lincoln, Madison, Carlisle, Garrard, Calloway and Marshall Counties.

Police say anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kelly is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 2 at (270) 676-3313. People may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.

This investigation is ongoing.