HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 2 is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation.

KSP says it was contacted on January 10, 2011, regarding a missing person in Muhlenberg County. The initial investigation indicated Scotty Wayne Bryant, 27, of Greenville, Kentucky, was last seen on New Year’s Eve in 2010 in the Drakesboro Community. He is described as a being 6’4” and 215 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bryant is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 2 at (270) 676-3313. Citizens may also report tips confidentially through the KSP website’s Tip Form found here.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing by KSP Post 2 Detectives.