HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A somber memorial was held today by the Central City Police Department for K9 officer Kilo.

Image courtesy: City of Central City Police Department

On their social media page, CCPD thanked Kilo for his years of dedication and faithful service to the community. CCPD officials say their prayers go out to K9 Officer Tim McCoy for the loss of his loyal partner and friend.