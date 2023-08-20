HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Muhlenberg County Humane Society asks people to be on the lookout for the “I’m All Ears Reading Program.”

The organization announced that the program will be starting this Fall at the shelter. A spokesperson for the shelter said if anyone has a child that needs someone to read to, the shelter says it has many ready to listen.

According to a picture the organization posted, the program will allow children to read to the dogs in the shelter.

The spokesperson posted, “A huge thank you to Vicki Yonts, SOAR Program Manager with our local school system. She will provide books for the children.”