GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Muhlenberg County Humane Society is reaching out to the public in hopes of getting more food to feed their puppies and dogs.

The humane society says they have numerous dogs but are running low on fry dog food. A spokesperson mentions they are very appreciative for those who can drop off a bag or two.

According to a social media post, the humane society would be happy to go pick up an order of food at any of the local stores.

All dry dog food brands are accepted, however they do have preferred brands for their dogs. The animal shelter says they have plenty of cat food. You can drop off a food donation at 615 Muhlenberg Drive, Greenville, KY 42345.