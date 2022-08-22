MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Tri-State humane society is forced to make changes as the large amount of animals they are taking care of is becoming too much.

The Muhlenberg County Humane Society announced they will no longer be taking in animals at this time. They say they have about 100 animals currently in their care. A spokesperson for the shelter went to social media to pass along the news.

“Please be patient with us!” they say on Facebook. “We are sorry for any inconveniences but we must take care of the ones we have and get them placed before taking on more!!

The humane society says you can help them by volunteering, fostering or adopting. According to the spokesperson, dog adoptions are half priced.

