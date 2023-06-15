HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Eleven public library staff have been awarded the Library Science Tuition Scholarship for the fall 2023 semester, and one of them is in Muhlenberg County.

Officials say Kentucky law requires public libraries be staffed by personnel certified by the Kentucky State Board for the Certification of Librarians. A news release says to help ensure public libraries meet statutory requirements, the board offers these scholarships to assist public library staff in completing college-level library science courses. Kelsey Rolley of Muhlenberg County Public Library was awarded the scholarship.

Officials say the scholarships award $750 per semester for students enrolled in a four-year program and $350 per semester for students enrolled in a two-year program. Scholarship funds are awarded for the spring and fall semesters and may be utilized for undergraduate or graduate courses.

“These scholarships provide local libraries with needed funding to support their staff’s professional development,” said Libraries and Archives Commissioner Denise Lyons. “We have seen the direct, positive impact that knowledgeable, qualified library staff bring to a community and we’re happy to be a part of this commitment to learning.”