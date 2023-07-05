HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) announced the selection of 22 Kentucky educators as recipients of the 2024 Kentucky Teacher Achievement Awards on July 5, and a teacher from Muhlenberg County won.

Kimberly McClellan White of Muhlenberg County High won an award. According to KDE’s website, White has spent two decades as an art and design instructor at Muhlenberg County High School. KDE says she also has written several art and technology grants for Muhlenberg County. Officials say in 2019, White received a 1st place National American Heritage Award for craft from the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. KDE says she also received national attention when Scholastic Art and Writing presented her with two Teacher Gold Medals for mentoring students in the arts.

KDE says judging was conducted by a blue-ribbon panel of veteran educators from across the state. Officials say applications included information on the nominees’ teaching philosophies, teaching experiences and involvement in their respective communities, as well as letters of recommendation from peers, students, families, administrators and others. KDE says all 22 teachers will be honored during a ceremony in Frankfort on September 13.

“The Kentucky Teacher of the Year Awards honor exceptional educators who go above and beyond to support Kentucky’s future leaders,” said Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass. “Our teachers are among the best in the nation, and we at KDE are proud to recognize and celebrate their tireless efforts in their classrooms and communities.”