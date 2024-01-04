HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with Muhlenberg County 911 Central Dispatch say they are now accepting Text-to-911 messages in response to emergencies. This service covers the entire county.

Text-to-911 service benefits people who might not be able to speak due to a disability or the severity of an emergency, such as a home invasion.

Officials say there are several things to know about Text-to-911:

The key thing to remember is that the service should only be used in situations where the would-be caller cannot speak; officials recommend memorizing the phrase “Call if you can, text if you can’t”

The first text message should include the location of the emergency, including the city or town, and the type of help that is needed, whether it be police, medical or fire

Messages should be kept short but also use full words

Photos, videos and emojis cannot be accepted through the service at this time

911 cannot be included in a group text

When sending an emergency message, stay with your phone; be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 call taker

Just like ordinary text messages, messages to 911 may take longer and be received out of order or get lost while being sent; if you don’t receive a response, try to contact 911 another way

Officials also want to remind everyone that this is for emergencies only. False reporting is a crime and anyone who prank texts 911 can be tracked down.